Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Univest Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 180,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

