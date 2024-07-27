US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTWY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $48.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

