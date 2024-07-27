Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 88687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Valeo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Valeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

