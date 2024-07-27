Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

BTF traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

