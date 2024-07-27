Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

VLY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

