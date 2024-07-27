Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.500-17.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-17.30 EPS.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.59. 185,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,750. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.23. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

