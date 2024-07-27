Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.0 %

Valvoline stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

