VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS MLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 174,533 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.