Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. 106,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

