Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vector Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

