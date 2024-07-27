Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Vector Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
Featured Stories
