Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

