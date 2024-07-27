Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vericel

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 252,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,505. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5,232.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.