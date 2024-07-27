Verint Systems’ (VRNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

