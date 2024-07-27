Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $30,142.96 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,866.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00581953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00105627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00034078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00244378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068359 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,911,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

