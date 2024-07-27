VerusCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.55 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $99.55 million and approximately $2,606.65 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,870,203 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,864,940.1563644. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.32025022 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,489.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

