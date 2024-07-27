Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIK. Truist Financial started coverage on Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Viking Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE VIK opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,685,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

