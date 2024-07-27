Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 36,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 19,978 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,861. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

