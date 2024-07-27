Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Up 183.1% in July

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 43,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,806. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $617.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

