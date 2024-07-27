Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.67. 85,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

