VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $1,022,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 2,062,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

