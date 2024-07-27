Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 1%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €27.84 ($30.26) and last traded at €28.16 ($30.61). Approximately 1,636,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.45 ($30.92).

Vonovia Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

