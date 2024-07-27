Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.00

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €49.00 ($53.26) and last traded at €50.50 ($54.89), with a volume of 25777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €48.10 ($52.28).

Vossloh Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $890.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.66.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

