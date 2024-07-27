Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.71. 673,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

