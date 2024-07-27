Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

