Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.4 million.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 850,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,269. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.