Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

