Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HLAL opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

