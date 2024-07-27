Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

WMLLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 32,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

