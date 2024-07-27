Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in July

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Webuy Global Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of Webuy Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,382. Webuy Global has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Webuy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.