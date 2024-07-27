Wedbush Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $100.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.