Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,379,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

