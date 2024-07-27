Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 922,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,441. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

