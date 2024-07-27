Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,847,000 after purchasing an additional 992,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.16. 6,948,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
