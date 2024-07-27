Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $452,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. 321,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,348. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.