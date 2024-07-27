Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $939,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. 1,648,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

