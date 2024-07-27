Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $495,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Gentherm by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gentherm by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,309. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Insider Activity

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.