Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,778,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,950. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

