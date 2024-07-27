Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0 %

LLY stock traded down $16.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $804.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,787. The firm has a market cap of $764.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $870.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $446.89 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.