Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 92,073 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,073 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

