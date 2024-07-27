Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 9,842 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $55.07. 2,083,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

