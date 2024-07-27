WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

WEX Trading Up 4.8 %

WEX stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

