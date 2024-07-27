WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $338,152.31 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00104551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

