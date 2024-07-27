Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.