WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HYZD opened at $21.95 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

