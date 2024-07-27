WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.75

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 20791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $685.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

