WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.38. 42,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 116,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

