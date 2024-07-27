Wormhole (W) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $526.82 Million

Wormhole (W) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $526.82 million and $33.41 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.29368395 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $26,965,633.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

