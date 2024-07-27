Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

WYNN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,694. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.