X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.95

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as low as $23.53. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 4,140,621 shares changing hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

