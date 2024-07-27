ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $517,537.65 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00045590 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00038552 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015709 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
